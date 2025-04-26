Upcoming Talk Details Brazilian Wildlife Adventure

In the summer of 2024, Victor Lamoureux and his family traveled to Brazil’s Pantanal, the world’s largest tropical wetland. Their goal was to encounter the “Big Four” of local wildlife—the jaguar, giant river otter, giant anteater, and tapir.

Did they succeed? Find out at the next meeting of the Ahwaga Canoe and Kayak Club, Monday, April 28 at the Central United Methodist Church in Endicott, starting at 7 p.m., when Lamoureux will offer a multimedia presentation on his family’s adventures.

Victor Lamoureux is a professor of biology at SUNY Broome Community College, president of the Naturalists’ Club of Broome County, and an avid nature photographer who travels to explore the world’s great biomes. The Pantanal is indisputably one of those.

More than 20 times larger than the Everglades, it is home to the world’s largest toucan (the toco), the largest parrot (the hyacinth macaw), and the largest cat in the Americas: the jaguar. In their travels there, the Lamoureux family witnessed more than 200 species of birds, vast numbers of caimans, and many charismatic capybaras.

The Central United Methodist Church is located at 17 Nanticoke Avenue, Endicott, across from the Cider Mill. The meeting is free of charge and open to everyone.

The Ahwaga Canoe and Kayak Club is part of the Paddle America Club Program of the American Canoe Association. For more information, visit www.ackcny.org .

For questions about the meeting, contact Merrill Douglas at mdouglas@stny.rr.com.