Tioga County’s American Legion Auxiliary is seeking officers and volunteers

The Tioga County American Legion Auxiliary is looking for officers for 2025-2026 year. The County is composed of three Units: Tioga 401 in Owego, Arden Kelsey 907 in Candor, and Wright-Edsall 1624 in Nichols.

New faces are most welcome at the meetings that are held on the second 2nd Monday of the month at 7:30 p.m.

There has been discussion about changing meeting nights/times but information is hard to gather. The next meeting is scheduled for June 9, possibly at Hickories Park in Owego.

Kindly consider becoming a member and/or volunteering for an office. What better way to honor those who made you eligible to be a proud member of the American Legion Auxiliary? Call (607) 659-4724 at any time to volunteer.