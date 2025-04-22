Building Belonging: A Season of Connection, Creativity, and Community

Newark Valley Community Connection has been buzzing with activity this spring as it continues to deliver on its mission to foster meaningful connections and reduce isolation in our community. From creative workshops to family-friendly events, the center has become a hub of friendship, fun, and belonging for people of all ages.

“We believe that human connection is essential for well-being,” said Cathy Aingworth Young, Director of Newark Valley Community Connection. “That’s why every event we plan is built around bringing people together – to laugh, create, move, and make memories. We understand that it can be hard to come out alone, and that’s why we encourage folks to just pop in and check it out. There’s always a warm welcome waiting.”

The following is a glimpse of some of the vibrant happenings from recent weeks and what’s still to come.

Creative Classes and Community Crafting: The Mosaic Art Class and Jewelry-Making Workshop brought out the inner artist in participants, encouraging hands-on creativity and offering a space to learn something new while connecting with neighbors. They also have open paint nights every other month, where people of any age can come and paint with others, and all supplies are provided.

The highlight of the season was the Arts & Crafts Fair, where shoppers explored a wide array of handcrafted goods while kids had a blast at the Build-a-Bunny Station, making their own cuddly companions complete with name tags and birth certificates. The Chocolate Tasting Bar was a sweet success, delighting guests of all ages.

Moving Together: Line Dancing Thursdays: Twice a month, on the first and third Thursdays, the center’s Line Dancing Nights have been getting feet moving and spirits lifted. With catchy country tunes and easy-to-learn steps, dancers of all skill levels have been enjoying the camaraderie and cardio in equal measure.

Second Monday Community Lunches: Held on the second Monday of each month, Community Lunches offer more than just a hearty meal, they’re a chance for friends old and new to gather, catch up, and combat isolation one plate at a time.

Bunnies and Books: In partnership with 4-H, and the Tappan Spaulding Community Library, the Library Bunny Story Hour on April 19 will bring the magic of live animals and storytelling together for a fun-filled morning with “Bunny Buddies.” This event promises joy and excitement for families and little readers.

Coming Up: The Spring Fling – Sizzle, Toss & Twang! Mark your calendars for Saturday, April 26, around 2 p.m., when the center will close out the month with a high-spirited celebration. There will be a mouthwatering chicken barbecue, friendly competition with cornhole, and live country music by the Dean Goble Band at 4 p.m.

This is more than just a cookout—it’s a chance to gather as a community, share a meal, dance a little, and create lasting memories.

Join the Movement of Connection: Newark Valley Community Connection is open to everyone, and we’re always welcoming new faces. Whether you’re looking to dance, craft, share a meal, or simply feel part of something bigger, there’s a place for you.

For a full calendar of events or to get involved, visit newarkvalleycc.com or email info@nvcommunityconnection.org.