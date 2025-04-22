Letter: Democrats lacking a leader, message, and ideas

Dear Editor,

Journalist Amie Parnes of The Hill recently appeared on CNN with Jake Tapper and said that the Democratic Party is still a mess and in even worse shape than they were right after their massive loss in the 2024 election.

Parnes suggests that there is still a lot of infighting among members of the party and that some strategists on the left want to “burn the house down” and start over.

Democrats still have no leader, no message, and no ideas on how to solve these problems.

Transcript via Real Clear Politics:

JAKE TAPPER: Amie, let me start with you. Near the end of the book, you framed the 2024 election this way for Democrats. You say, “Democrats tried to break Donald Trump. Instead, they shattered again. They said they were saving the country, the presidency, and the Congress from Trump and his MAGA movement; they saved nothing, not even themselves. Democrats lost everything, including their friendships.”

Based on your interviews with top Democrats then and now, is the party still in the shambles it was in November, December of last year?

AMIE PARNES, CO-AUTHOR, FIGHT: It’s honestly even worse right now, Jake. And I think they’re scrambling to find out who their leader is, but they’re also in the midst of an identity crisis. They don’t know who they are right now. They don’t know what their message is.

And, you know, I’ve said this repeatedly over the last couple of days, but I think what they need to do and what I think a lot of strategists are telling me is that they need to almost burn the house down, but not only burn the house down, accept some accountability and say, “This is what went wrong.” This is what we need to do now, and, you know, take responsibility for President Biden and maybe not getting him out sooner. And, you know, they really need to have a little bit of introspection here.

Democrats can’t seem to help themselves. They don’t have anything serious to offer the American people.

Sincerely,

Jim Outman

Owego, N.Y.