Golden Seam Bridal is for all formal occasions

By JoAnn R. Walter —

Avery Geistdorfer can’t quite believe a year has gone by since she first considered pursuing a career as a business owner. Since her move to the area just over 18 months ago, she is happy to call Owego home.

At 27, the young entrepreneur is the owner of Golden Seam Bridal, located at 57 North Ave. in Owego, N.Y. Formerly La Bella Rae Bridal, the previous owner decided to pursue other opportunities.

For passersby, stopping for a moment to gaze at the dresses on display in the shop window may prompt more than just window shopping.

That actually happened not long ago, and is one occasion Avery has bookmarked. A soon-to-be bride saw a dress in the window and called to inquire about it, immediately asserting, “That’s my dress!” Sure enough, when the bride-to-be stopped in to try on the dress, Avery said the fit was near perfect, and just one of many happy-ending stories from the shop.

Avery reminisced, “From a young age, I have had a passion for weddings and all the magic that they bring.”

Originally from Lansdale, Pa. near Philadelphia, Avery decided to relocate to Owego to be near family and also for a new experience. Avery has a Master’s degree in social work and worked in the field before venturing north. Her parents moved here a few years ago, and her father is Pastor Jay of the Owego Nazarene Church.

Avery shared that she has felt welcomed by the community. Golden Seam Bridal is nestled between Roasted Coffee Bar and Baking by Numbers.

The shop’s motto, “A designer experience, with a small-town feel,” offers the elegance of designer wear blended with the warmth and charm of a small-town boutique.

Walk into the front entrance, and original wood floors along with a white decorated tin ceiling lend a nostalgic touch.

Avery has made a few changes inside the shop, including a fresh coat of paint on the walls and newly installed shelves in the Bridal Suite. The suite features comfortable furniture in a relaxed atmosphere and surrounds a dressing stage accompanied by three full-length mirrors.

Golden Seam Bridal is not only a bridal shop. Avery noted that she would like it to be seen as a go-to destination for all special occasion gowns, such as for proms and homecoming or other formal events.

Avery shared, “I want clients to feel at home, and I embrace the idea that everyone is beautiful just as they are,” adding, “How you feel in the dress is important; if you are comfortable and confident.”

She understands, too, that shopping for a special occasion dress can be stressful and focuses efforts on helping make the process smooth and seamless.

From brides to bridesmaids, formal gowns, and more, Golden Seam Bridal offers a vast selection to fit all sizes and every budget, and Avery remains in tune with changing trends.

Some reflection was given as to a perfect name for the shop, too.

Avery explained that the name of the business is inspired by the Japanese art of Kintsugi, where broken pottery is repaired with beautiful golden seams. The imperfections reflect what makes the pottery and every one of us as individuals special. Avery learned about the art of Kintsugi from her parents, who were engaged in Okinawa, Japan, when her father served in the Marines.

In February, Avery attended a weeklong entrepreneurial boot camp in Tulsa, Oklahoma, as a participant on the reality show The Blox. She had the opportunity to consult with mentors, attend classes on business subjects, and network with other entrepreneurs. She was one of 100 selected out of 60,000 applicants for Season 21, which will premiere later this year or early 2026.

Avery hopes to partner in the future with one individual she connected with, who is a wedding planner out of Manhattan. They discussed ideas for “Stay & Play” type packages for New York City clients interested in visiting the Owego and surrounding region.

Avery also participated as a vendor at Conti Jeweler’s Down the Aisle Expo earlier this year at the Endicott Visitor’s Center and will look for additional opportunities in the future.

To learn more about Golden Seam Bridal, visit www.goldenseambridal.com.

Appointments are required. To make an appointment or to ask questions, call (267) 647-4735. Upgraded appointments called Golden Hour or Golden Muse are available. You can also reach out via email to goldenseambridal@gmail.com.