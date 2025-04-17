Gail’s Tails

By Gail Ghinger —

I am Gretchen. Not much has changed in a year since you last saw me here. As you may remember, I was dropped off on Card Road. It had horses, cows, goats, and chickens, and they all scared me, so I ran across the road to a quieter place at Gary’s house.

He owned a cat, so he had some food, and he put it out for me. I ate it and hung around his place for a few days.

He couldn’t keep me, so he called Gail and said, “PLEASE take this cat; she is a lovebug and so gentle.”

She got me to the vet the next day and scanned me for a microchip, but I had none, so she got me fixed and all my shots. She has been so good to me with lots of food and a nice bed.

I do like the attention. I like her other cats. I watch them play. I think I would like any cat, but I’m not sure about dogs.

So, as you can see, I like to eat and will paw at the food to get it next to me. I’m still waiting for the special person to adopt me.

Call Gail at (607) 689-3033 if you want to adopt me. Cans and bottles can be dropped off at the Redemption Center for vet bills and food.

Easter raffles are at Owego Agway, Up the Creek Consignment, and euPawria Pet Food Store.