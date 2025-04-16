Owego Police Department Report

The Owego Police Department reported that during the week of March 31, 2025 through April 6, 2025 there were 153 calls for service. Eleven traffic tickets were issued, and the department responded to two motor vehicle accidents. There were also two mental health holds reported.

The department also reported the following arrests:

Matthew J. Burdick, 32, Owego, N.Y., was arrested for trespassing (violation) following an investigation of illegal camping in Marvin Park. Burdick was issued an Appearance Ticket returnable to the Village of Owego Court.

Jessica D. Fulmer, 39, Owego, N.Y., was arrested for trespassing (violation) following an investigation of illegal camping in Marvin Park. Fulmer was issued an Appearance Ticket returnable to the Village of Owego Court.

Charles S. Wilcox, 47, Owego, N.Y., was arrested for trespassing (violation) following an investigation of illegal trespassing on Elm Street. Wilcox was issued an Appearance Ticket returnable to the Village of Owego Court.

Charles S. Wilcox, 47, Owego, N.Y., was arrested for arson in the fourth degree (felony) following an investigation of a structure fire on Elm Street. Wilcox was issued an Appearance Ticket returnable to the Village of Owego Court.

Kyle R. Peppard, 39, Owego, N.Y., was arrested for three counts of endangering the welfare of a child (misdemeanor) and criminal mischief in the fourth degree (misdemeanor) following an investigation of a Domestic Violence Incident on E. Main Street. Peppard was turned over to the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office for arraignment at Tioga County Centralized Arraignment Court.

Mark F. Vymislicky, 53, Port Crane, N.Y., was arrested for the operation of a motor vehicle with a suspended registration (misdemeanor) following a traffic stop on Interstate 86. Vymislicky was issued an Appearance Ticket returnable to the Village of Owego Court.

Shawna N. Cook, 36, Troy, N.Y., was arrested for Aggravated Unlicensed Operation of a motor vehicle in the third degree (misdemeanor), Unregistered Motor Vehicle (violation), and Inadequate Plate Lamps (violation) following a traffic stop on Adeline Street. Cook was issued appearance tickets returnable to the Village of Owego Court.

On April 4, 2025, about 12:45 a.m., Owego Police Officers were dispatched to the Talcott Street Bridge for a male attempting to jump off. Upon arriving at the scene, the male was found and voluntarily transported to a hospital for medical treatment.