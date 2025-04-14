The ‘Sunday Scoop’ with Sebby

The past week has been filled with activities, and no matter where you ventured to in Owego, you most likely ran into Sebby S. Truesdail.

On Saturday, April 5, Sebby headed out to the Aldi ribbon-cutting and grand opening, which took place at 8:30 a.m.

Sebby also captured the Flower and Cupcake Crawl that same day, an event hosted by the Historic Owego Marketplace in downtown Owego.

Sebby also headed over to the opening of the artfully SQUARED exhibition at the Tioga Arts Council. artfully SQUARED will be on display in TAC’s Main Gallery from April 5 – 26, Wednesday through Saturday, from noon to 4 p.m. The last day to make a purchase or pick up artwork is Saturday, April 26, from noon to 4 p.m.

Outside of scooping up this local news, Sebby continued his engagement, participating in all the moving parts in Owego, N.Y.

(Sebby S. Truesdail, 25 year old Owego resident with autism and other mild-level needs, is known for his videography and photography. He encourages you to Like and Follow his YouTube Channel, https://www.youtube.com/@sebbystruesdail. You can also find Sebby on Facebook and Instagram.)