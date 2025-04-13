Aldi opens in Owego; Anticipated shoppers line up for opening day

By Wendy Post —

It has been close to ten years in the making, but Aldi, a discount grocery chain, opened its doors at the newly constructed store located in the former location of Owego’s Treadway Inn Conference Center at 1150 Route 17C.

Once the planning was approved, the demolition of the former site began, with the construction of the new store starting last summer.

The process took time. Aldi approached the town of Owego with plans in 2017, and was originally looking to build on the site of the former Scoville-Meno car dealership.

The company continued to look at other Owego sites and settled on the old Treadway location across the street from the Grand Union plaza. Grand Union, sadly, closed on March 1, prior to the Aldi opening and after operating for only three years.

Aldi had hoped to open the store at the end of 2024, but the project was met with delays.

Now, on opening day, a ribbon-cutting welcomed town officials and Aldi representatives to celebrate the store’s completion, as residents lined up to shop at the long-awaited Aldi location.

The new store is now open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week.