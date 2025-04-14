Newark Valley to host annual ‘Spring Clean-Up Days’; Effort to take place on May 2 and May 3 in the Town of Newark Valley

The Town of Newark Valley will be conducting its “Spring Clean-up Days” on Friday, May 2 and Saturday, May 3. Items may be brought to the Town Hall, located at 109 Whig St., and deposited in dumpsters at the rear of the property.

Operating hours will be between 7:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Friday and 7:30 to 1 p.m. on Saturday. Residents 65 and over, plus town residents who are disabled and wish to have their debris picked up on Thursday, May 1, must make an appointment no later than Monday, April 29, by calling the Town Highway Department at (607) 642-9927 between the hours of 10 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.

Debris and/or brush to be picked up or dropped off will be limited to one pick-up truck load per household ONLY. More than one pick-up truck load will be left for the homeowner to properly dispose of.

NOTE: Due to the DEC “No Burning Law,” they will not accept any wood. That means no construction wood of any kind, i.e.; plywood, boards, 2×4’s, 2×6’s, etc.

They will take brush no bigger than 4-inches in diameter at the cut-off area to be run through the brush chipper.

No debris from towns outside of the Town of Newark Valley will be accepted.

Tires will be accepted at a cost of $5 per tire for cars, SUVs, and light pickup trucks. Absolutely NO commercial truck tires 19.5 or larger. NO agricultural or equipment tires will be accepted.

They will also be accepting electronics (i.e. computers, TVs, e-readers, laptops, monitors, etc.). Proof of residency is required at the time of drop-off. All tires and electronics must be dropped off at 89 Whig St. No tires or electronics pick-up will be offered during Senior pick-up day.

The following items WILL NOT be accepted: glass of any kind, paint cans or other hazardous waste containers, construction debris, shingles or tar paper, household garbage, batteries, or recyclables. NO MATTRESSES!

The following items WILL be accepted: old furniture, brush 4-inches or less in diameter, plastics, scrap metal, and appliances (with doors removed).

If you have any questions, please feel free to call the Highway Department at (607) 642-9927.