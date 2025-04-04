Vegetable Lasagna dinner planned for April 11 at the Owego Elks Lodge

Owego Elks Lodge #1039 invites the community to its monthly meal on Friday, April 11, from 5 to 6 p.m. The lodge is located at 223 Front St. in Owego.

The kitchen will be serving roasted vegetable lasagna with a creamy white sauce. Layers of roasted fresh vegetables, noodles, and cheese baked to perfection provide a hearty vegetarian meal. The meal includes a side of fresh seasonal fruit and a homemade large half-moon cookie.

The meal is $12 per person. Meals are available for dine-in or takeout starting at 5 p.m. Reservations for meals are suggested to ensure enough portions. Reservations can be made by calling (607) 687-1039.

Net proceeds will benefit the Lodge Building Fund.