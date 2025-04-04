Owego Hose Team Annual Trout Derby with Chicken BBQ set for April 5; Contest scheduled for Saturday, April 5, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. with chicken BBQ

Owego Hose Teams, Inc., in partnership with Tioga County Anglers and Trout Unlimited, will host the 6th Annual Trout Derby on Saturday, April 5. The contest for anglers of all ages will be held virtually or by checking fish in at Croton Hose Co. #3 Fire Station on Talcott Street.

Last year, 46 anglers participated in the event. Several changes to this year’s tournament have been made to draw more participation. Anglers 15 years old or younger continue to fish for free but must register, and $100 will be awarded for the largest brown and brook trout caught in the MAIN, EAST, and WEST branches of the Owego Creek.

Registration forms for the Trout Derby will be available at the Community Shop, Scott Smith & Son, and online registration is available at the Hose Team website at www.OwegoHoseTeams.com. The registration deadline with the $10 fee is Friday, April 4, and you must be registered to participate. Once registered, you will be provided a unique number identifier by the Hose Team.

All registrants 16 years or older must have a valid New York State fishing license and abide by all New York State Department of Conservation (DEC) rules and regulations. Fly, spin, and bait fishing are permitted. Winners will be announced shortly after 6 p.m. on Saturday, April 5, at Company #3’s fire station and via Facebook Live.

Wayne Richardson was the winner in 2024 with a 20-inch brown trout.

The $10 entry fee covers both the largest brook/ brown trout categories. Contestants participating virtually are asked to post pictures of their trout caught to the Hose Team Facebook page @owegohoseteams or email them to owegohoseteams@gmail.com showing the trout with a measuring device indicating the trout’s length and your unique number identifier.

A chicken BBQ will be held in conjunction with the Trout Derby but sold separately. Pre-order your $14 chicken dinners on the Hose Team website, by emailing the Hose Team, or by calling (202) 494-9108. Company #3’s hospitality room will also be open.

Area Trout Unlimited representatives will also be on-site with information about several of their important Owego Creek projects.