Owego’s First Annual Flower Cupcake Crawl set for April 5

Owego merchants will host 26 registered shoppers in their Spring Flower Cupcake Crawl on Saturday, April 5, from 1-4 p.m. The shoppers will meet at Spellbound Book and Café on Church Street in Owego and will receive a floral sleeve, some greenery, and a map of 18 participating merchants.

Flower crawl participants will also receive a swag bag when they start the flower crawl at Spellbound.

Shoppers will proceed to each merchant, where a single bloom will be added to their bouquets. They will end the crawl at Kathy’s Cakes on Main Street for her delicious floral cupcakes and refreshments.

Chloe Whitmore, a Historic Owego Marketplace student intern, will be on-site to assist any customers needing help.

In order to accommodate additional shoppers wishing to participate in the Crawl, they hope to repeat the event in September.

To learn more, visit www.owego.org.