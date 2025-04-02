Owego Police Department Report

The Owego Police Department reported that during the week of March 17, 2025 through March 23, 2025 there were 185 calls for service. Twelve traffic tickets were issued, and the department responded to five motor vehicle accidents. There were three Mental Health Holds reported.

The department also reported the following arrests:

Charles S. Wilcox, 47, Owego, N.Y., was picked up on an arrest warrant issued by the Village of Owego Court for criminal trespass in the third degree (misdemeanor). Wilcox was turned over to the Tioga County Sheriff’s office for arraignment at Tioga County Centralized Arraignment Court.

Sydney R. Seymour, 27, Owego, N.Y., was arrested for Endangering the Welfare of a Child (Misdemeanor) following an investigation of a Disturbance on West Main Street. Seymour was issued an Appearance Ticket returnable to the Village of Owego Court.

Harry T. Eldridge II, 38, Owego, N.Y., was arrested for operating a Motor Vehicle With Suspended Registration (misdemeanor) following a traffic stop on North Avenue. Eldridge II was issued an Appearance Ticket returnable to the Village of Owego Court.



Matthew J. Ortloff, 43, Chenango Forks, N.Y., was arrested for Aggravated Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle in the Second Degree (misdemeanor), and Inadequate Muffler (violation) following a traffic stop on Interstate 86. Ortloff was issued appearance tickets returnable to the Village of Owego Court.