Letter: Let’s hope the courts hold

Dear Editor,

I just finished watching most of a CABINET meeting where most of the millionaire Secretaries congratulated the President on his outstanding leadership, like we have never seen before. Very sad.

The actions taken by our President, such as the challenge to birthright citizenship, invoking the 1798 Alien Enemies Act, encouraging Musk to use a chainsaw to fire thousands of committed Federal employees, and reducing services to Social Security, gutting the Education Dept., are all a sign of an AUTHORITARIAN.

HE has no respect for HUMAN DIGNITY, the LAW, and the CONSTITUTION, and sadly he is supported by the silence of the legislative branch of government.

Let us hope that the COURTS will hold.

Most respectfully,

Marty Borko

Waverly, N.Y.