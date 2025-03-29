Kiwanis Club of Owego Celebrates 100 Years of Service

In 2025, the Kiwanis Club of Owego will celebrate 100 years of serving the children of the world. Owego Kiwanis was chartered on Aug. 13, 1925.

The first event commemorating 100 years will be held on April 25, 2025 at Pumpelly Estate Carriage House River Room, 44 Front St., Owego, N.Y. The event will include dinner and a social hour, as well as the official visit by the current New York Kiwanis District Governor, Gordon Soderholm.

Kathy Nichols Newell, the Susquehanna Division lieutenant governor, will lead that portion of the program.

The program after dinner will highlight 100 years of the Kiwanis Club. Current Owego Kiwanis Club President Cheri Grenier will oversee that remembrance.

The KeyNote Speaker for the 100th celebration dinner will be Peter Mancuso, Kiwanis International President for the 2021-22 Kiwanis year, Past President of the Kiwanis Children Fund, and Distinguished New York District Governor in 2003-04.

The second event of our 100th year festivities will be a community celebration to be held on Aug. 23, 2025 at the Tioga County Boys and Girls Club. This event will commemorate the actual charter date 100 years ago.

The Kiwanis Club of Owego welcomes new members who want to serve their community. Information about becoming a member is available on their website at owegokiwanis.org or by joining the weekly meeting at noon on Thursdays at the Owego Parkview Inn, located on Front Street in Owego.