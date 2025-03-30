Senior Series awards door prize winner; offers chair yoga demonstration on Monday

Walt Wagner was the lucky winner of the door prize during Spalding Memorial Library’s second session of their Senior Series, presented by The Library of Accessible Media for Pennsylvanians (LAMP) Outreach and Engagement Supervisor Aimee Thrasher-Hansen.

They invite seniors and their caregivers to join them next Monday, March 31, from 1:30-3 p.m. when the library is host to a chair yoga demonstration by Beth Herbst from Athletico/Pivot.

The library is located at 724 South Main St. in Athens, Pa.