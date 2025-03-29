Car Collector Corner / Ford versus Chevy argument? No way!

By Greg Zyla —

Q: Greg, I get tired of hearing about how great the ‘57 Chevy was and still is. I think the ‘57 Ford was both better looking and is rarer these days. What’s your opinion? Also, how many cars have you owned in your days? Which car do you miss the most? Lloyd Whitmer, New York, N.Y.

A: Lloyd, I’ve been answering questions from car enthusiasts for way too long to make a big mistake like taking sides in a Ford versus Chevy question. However, I will admit that the ‘57 Ford is indeed a much rarer breed these days than a ‘57 Chevy.

Personally, I’ve always owned GM, AMC, or MOPAR vehicles, and not counting my ’59 Edsel that I sold, I haven’t yet owned a strictly Ford car, nor a Mercury. I’m sure one day I might.

My past owned vehicles (in order of owning them) include a ’53 Dodge Red Ram 241 Hemi, ‘63 Chevy Impala 283, ‘61 Plymouth Savoy Slant Six, ‘67 Plymouth GTX 440, ‘64 VW Beetle, ‘65 GTO Convertible 389 Tri Power, ’68 Camaro SS/RS 396/375, ‘51 Buick Special, ‘73 Dodge Ram pickup, ‘73 Vega GT, ‘74 AMC Hornet X, ‘76 AMC Gremlin X, ‘79 AMC Spirit, ‘73 Cadillac Sedan Deville, ‘75 Cadillac Coupe Deville, ‘74 Dodge Club Cab, ‘74 AMC Matador, ‘79 Chevelle Malibu Wagon, ‘83 Buick Park Avenue, ‘86 Dodge Club Van, ‘89 Pontiac Bonneville, ‘94 Chrysler LHS, ‘94 Pontiac Trans Am, ‘96 Dodge Grand Caravan, ‘72 Dodge Challenger, ‘99 Pontiac Grand Am, ‘08 Pontiac G6, ‘98 Camaro Z28, 08 GMC Envoy, and a ’59 Edsel Ranger.

My big mistakes? Selling the ‘68 Camaro, ‘67 GTX, ‘65 GTO, and ‘51 Buick, the latter had only 34,000 original miles and a perfect interior. I still have the ‘94 Trans Am, ‘72 Challenger, ‘98 Camaro, and ’08 GMC. The car I miss the most is my ‘67 GTX, a “B5 Blue” rocket, with the ’68 Camaro, also finished in bright blue, 396/375 a close second.

Back to the 1957 Ford and Chevy. I really feel the ’57 Ford is equal to the ’57 Chevy in styling, but the ’57 Chevy, with the 283 V8 Fuel Injected option or the highly popular Nomad Station Wagon, is far ahead of the ’57 Ford in collector demand and values. That’s a proven fact, but it still doesn’t mean the ’57 Ford isn’t desirable. Ford offered novelty with the hardtop convertible, which ran from ’57 through ‘59, and its ‘57 Ranchero, which was two years ahead of the El Camino.

I’d love to own one of each of the 1957 models, in any shape or style. How’s that for being 100% non-engaging?

Thanks for your letter!

2006 Chevy HHR still running, but for how much longer?

Q: Greg, I faithfully read your articles in the Owego Pennysaver Press. I have been driving a 2006 Chevy HHR for 18 years. My HHR is golden brown with faux wood siding representing a bygone woody era. I’ve had innumerable people reacting to the car through the years, but it appears we are reaching the end of the road.

In the past seven years, I’ve had a new 90-g battery installed and an electric steering column that is very temperamental and intermittently functioning. In November, the rambling wreck somehow passed inspection along with new brake pads, fluid, rotor, and caliper. In January, the starter was replaced.

My vehicle has become a cottage industry for repair shops. During the HHR’s lifespan, I have assiduously worked to keep the exterior rust-free. However, the undercarriage is so depleted and rotted that technicians will not place the car on a lift.

My beloved Chevy HHR will not pass inspection in November, and I’m feeling a dire sense of separation anxiety. Greg, what is my next step? Is there no stay of execution? It only has 228,000 miles. Trade in value? Thank youCar_Collector1, Michael Gulachok from Owego, N.Y.

PS – I forgot to mention that the 2.4-liter engine can accelerate from 0 to 60 in 43 seconds!

A: Michael, what a story of a most dependable HHR! Of note, the Chevrolet HHR was produced from 2005 to 2011, with model years spanning 2006 to 2011. Concerning your rust, once it rots the undercarriage, there’s not much you can do, but you sure got significant use from your HHR, and when you get a new vehicle, look for the dealers that will give “x amount” of dollars for any trade-in (gimmick or not).

As for the “faux woody” styling, it was available as an aftermarket kit rather than a factory option. These kits, like the ones from Woody Wagoon, allowed owners to give their HHR a retro wood-paneled look reminiscent of classic wagons. During its run, Chevy sold nearly 600,000 HHRs.

Catching up with the Westerly Sun

Greg, I am getting caught up on nine weeks of “Cars We Remember” from the Westerly Sun that my sister sends me.

Recently I have been buying at the auctions both “in lane” and “online” for a local Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram dealer.

At age 74, it’s not as easy as it used to be, but like you and your weekly column writing, it’s difficult to give up something we are good at and enjoy doing.

Also, it seems that the following generations do not have the same work ethic we grew up with and have to this day. Like the Timex watches, “we take a licking and keep on ticking,”

Glad to hear you are going to continue your fine column through 2025, and for as long as you want to continue doing so. John Hannon, Manchester, Conn.

A: John, you’ve been a loyal reader for many years, and it’s great to hear you’re still overseeing the auto auctions for a new car dealer. If you ever do the State Line Auto Auction, Waverly, N.Y., let me know it’s about 10 minutes from my home. I’ll buy you lunch.

