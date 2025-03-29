TCRMs 3rd Annual Designer Purse Bingo set for May 4

Get ready to shout, “Bingo!” Tioga County Rural Ministry (TCRM) is thrilled to announce the return of its popular Designer Purse Bingo fundraiser, now in its third year. This exciting event will take place on Sunday, May 4, from 1-4 p.m. at the Moose Lodge, located at 3 Goodrich Rd. in Owego.

This fun-filled afternoon offers a unique opportunity to win stunning designer purses while directly supporting TCRM’s vital mission of providing assistance to individuals and families facing hardships in Tioga County.

“We’re so excited to bring back this beloved event for its third year,” said Sister Mary O’Brien, Executive Director of TCRM.

“It’s a fantastic way for our community to come together, enjoy a lively afternoon, and make a real difference in the lives of our neighbors,” she added.

Participants can look forward to multiple rounds of bingo, each offering the chance to win highly sought-after designer handbags. Tickets are available for purchase in advance at the TCRM office, located at 146 Central Ave., Owego. Pre-sale tickets are priced at $40. Tickets will also be available at the door on the day of the event for $50.

All proceeds from the Designer Purse Bingo will directly benefit TCRM’s programs, which provide crucial resources such as food assistance, emergency financial assistance, and support services to those in need throughout Tioga County.

To learn more about TCRM, visit https://tcrm.org/ or call (607) 687-3021 to learn more.