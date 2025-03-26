Owego Police Department Report

The Owego Police Department reported that during the week of March 10, 2025 through March 16, 2025 there were 220 calls for service. Eight traffic tickets were issued, and the department responded to two motor vehicle accidents. There were three Mental Health Holds reported.

The department also reported the following arrests:

Shakeem J. Williams, age 24, Binghamton, N.Y., was picked up on an arrest warrant issued by NYSP out of Endwell for dangerous drugs. Williams was turned over to NYSP Police Department custody for arraignment at Broome County Centralized Arraignment Court.

Regan D. Tapia, age 22, Owego, N.Y., was arrested for criminal mischief in the fourth degree (misdemeanor), and harassment in the second degree (violation) following a domestic incident on River Street. Tapia was turned over to the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office for arraignment at Tioga County Centralized Arraignment Court.

Maurice J. Nembhard Lackner, age 29, Ithaca, N.Y., was arrested for Aggravated Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle in the Third Degree (misdemeanor), and Unregistered Motor Vehicle (violation) following a traffic stop on North Avenue. Nembhard Lackner was issued appearance tickets returnable to the Village of Owego Court.