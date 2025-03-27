Time To Register For The 5th Annual Spring Food Drive Challenge!

Spring is knocking on the door again and the Tioga County food pantries continue to need our support. In response, the Owego Elks Lodge is kicking off the 5th Annual Spring Food Drive Challenge. Registration for teams starts today and continues through April 4. Teams may register by emailing secretaryowegoelks@gmail.com. You will be sent a registration package and details regarding the challenge.

The Elks Lodge invites the community to join in this fun and friendly competition for the coveted Spring Food Drive Trophy. They are asking the community to form groups to compete. Gather your friends and family, or places of employment, community neighborhoods, clubs, schools, and organizations and register to collect food during the food drive timeframe. Any organized group can participate.

The Challenge begins on April 4 and ends on Saturday, April 26. During that time frame, teams are encouraged to collect non-perishable food along with monetary donations for points. Bonus items will be announced to earn extra points. Special points will be awarded for helping to promote the event.

All food and money collected by each team must be dropped off at the Owego Elks Lodge by 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 26. The Lodge will total each team’s spoils to determine the winner of the 2025 Spring Food Drive Challenge.

A press conference announcing the winner and awarding the trophy will be held on Tuesday, April 29, at 6 p.m. at the Owego Elks Lodge, located at 223 Front St. in Owego.

The stark reality is that even though the weather is breaking, and the holidays are over, food insecurity does not end when Spring begins. Last year over 9,000 pounds of food and $1.000 in monetary donations were collected for food pantries in Tioga County.

Each year the Lodge collects and distributes more food than the year before. Join the challenge this year, compete for the trophy, and support the pantries of Tioga County.

If you, your company, club, neighborhood, school, or organization would like to participate, please call the Owego Lodge at (607) 687-1039. Someone will return your call as soon as possible. You may also email secretaryowegoelks@gmail.com.