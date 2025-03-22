Tioga County Rural Ministry Seeks Volunteers for Spring Cleanup

Tioga County Rural Ministry (TCRM) is calling for volunteers to assist with its annual Spring Cleanup event, scheduled for Saturday, April 12, starting at 9:30 a.m. This community initiative aims to help seniors prepare their yards for the warmer months.

“We know it’s hard to think about spring given the cold weather we’ve had lately,” said Sister Mary O’Brien, Executive Director of TCRM, “but this is a great way to help seniors in our community get their yards ready for springtime and we could use your help!”

TCRM is actively seeking volunteers of all ages and abilities, including individuals, families, and teams from local businesses. Tasks may include raking leaves, clearing debris, and other general yard work.

“This is a wonderful opportunity to give back to our community and make a real difference in the lives of our senior neighbors,” added Sr. Mary.

Interested volunteers are encouraged to contact Sr. Mary O’Brien at (607) 687-3021 or email to mobrien@tcrm.org to register or for more information.