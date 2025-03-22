CFTT Announces over $58,000 in Scholarships Available for Tioga County

In 2024, more than $143,000 in scholarships were awarded to 63 local students across the five counties served by the Community Foundation for the Twin Tiers. They include Bradford, Potter, Sullivan, and Tioga County in Pennsylvania, as well as Tioga County in New York. CFTT currently administers over 90 scholarship funds, and it is growing.

Scholarships are available to high school seniors with plans to continue their post-secondary education by attending a four-year college or university, community college, or two-year trade or technical school. Because scholarship funds are established by individuals, families, or organizations, each has specific criteria and requirements reflective of the donor’s standards and interests.

CFTT stated, in a press release, “Scholarships play a vital role in supporting graduating seniors by providing them with the financial resources needed to pursue higher education and achieve their career goals. For many students, the cost of tuition, books, and living expenses can be a significant barrier, limiting their ability to attend college or vocational training programs. Scholarships help bridge this gap, making education more accessible and reducing the burden of student debt.”

They continued, “Beyond financial aid, scholarships also recognize and reward students for their hard work, dedication, and achievements, inspiring them to continue striving for excellence. By investing in the education of young people, scholarships strengthen the community, fostering a future workforce that is skilled, empowered, and equipped to give back.”

The following is a list of scholarships available, the deadline date, the total scholarship available, and the specified schools in Tioga County, N.Y. as follows:

Alice Walker Cooper Family Scholarship (see your guidance office for the deadline), $12,000 for Multiple Awards, Waverly High School.

Bill Davis Scholarship (see your guidance office for the deadline), $2,550, Owego Free Academy.

Carl and Charlotte Lovejoy Scholarship (see your guidance office for the deadline), $4,950, Waverly High School.

Donald and Linda Jayne Scholarship (see your guidance office for the deadline), $2,500, Waverly High School.

Donald E. “Coach” Ennis Memorial Scholarship (see your guidance office for the deadline), $2,000, Waverly High School.

Finkle Rosenberg Scholarship (see your guidance office for the deadline), $2,350, Owego Free Academy.

Guthrie Community Credit Union Scholarship (see your guidance office for the deadline), two scholarships at $1,000 each, Waverly Central High School, Tioga Central High School, New York, or Bradford County, Pa.

Katherine Kerrigan Scholarship (see your guidance office for the deadline), $11,000 for two scholarships, Waverly High School.

Owego Free Academy Alumni Scholarship (see your guidance office for the deadline), $1,000, Owego Free Academy.

R. E. Fraley Technology and Engineering Scholarship (see your guidance office for the deadline), $1,750, Waverly High School.

Shang Family Scholarship (see your guidance office for the deadline), $2,300, Owego Free Academy.

Tioga Tae Kwon Do Scholarship, March 31, 2025 deadline, email to jallenelford@twintierscf.org. Up to $1,450 in awards available to active Tioga Tae Kwon Do students.

William Anderson Memorial Scholarship (see your guidance office for the deadline), $500, Owego Free Academy.

Wright Family Scholarship (see your guidance office for the deadline), $11,975, Waverly.

For more information about Scholarships or the Community Foundation for the Twin Tiers, visit www.twintierscf.org or call (570) 888-4759.