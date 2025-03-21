Family Fun Day planned at the Owego Gymnastics and Activity Center

A Family Fun Day is planned for Saturday, March 22, from 2-3 p.m. at the Owego Gymnastics and Activity Center, located at 748 Route 38 in Owego. Families will be able to play on the equipment, jump in the foam block pit, and play on the inflatables.

You do not need to be a member to participate, and the cost is $15 per family.

The Center offers field trips for area schools, recreational as well as competitive gymnastics programs, Taekwon-Do, dance, and more.

For more information on the Family Fun Day or any of the other programs offered at the Center, call the office at (607) 687-2458 or send an email to Owegogymnastics.Lynn@gmail.com.