Editorial: Depression and Aging

Contributed by the Tioga County Department of Mental Hygiene Subcommittee —

The senior years are often portrayed as a time of relaxation, reflection, and opportunities to do things that were put off while raising families and pursuing careers.

Unfortunately, the aging process is not always so idyllic. Late-life events such as chronic and debilitating medical disorders, loss of friends and loved ones, and the inability to take part in once-cherished activities can take a heavy toll on an aging person’s emotional well-being. An older adult may also sense a loss of control over his or her life due to physical changes and perhaps external pressures such as limited financial resources. These and other issues often give rise to negative emotions such as sadness, anxiety, and loneliness, which, in turn, can lead to social withdrawal and indifference.

Another outcome can be chronic depression that is recurring and persistent. Chronic depression has both physical and mental consequences that may complicate an older adult’s existing health condition and trigger new concerns. The mortality rate for those elderly men and women suffering from both depression and feelings of loneliness is higher than for those who report satisfaction with their lives.

Sometimes feelings of hopelessness and isolation may spur thoughts of suicide, often more prevalent among older adults, especially those with disabilities or confined to nursing homes.

Depression can also have potentially harmful effects on an older adult’s health in other ways. Depression can lead to eating habits that result in obesity or can cause a significant loss of appetite and diminished energy levels. Depressed older adults also experience higher rates of insomnia and memory loss. They also have slower reaction times, increasing hazards associated with cooking, driving, and other tasks that require quick responses.

While aging is an inevitable part of life, depression need not be part of it. Researchers agree that early recognition, diagnosis, and treatment can counteract and prevent depression’s emotional and physical consequences. However, older adults are often not inclined to ask for help or seek counseling; discussing feelings of sadness or depression can, and should, be discussed with their doctor as a starting place.

If you are concerned about a loved one being depressed, offer to go with them to see a healthcare provider to be diagnosed and treated.

If you or someone you care about is in crisis, call a Tioga County Department of Mental Hygiene crisis worker at (607) 687-4000 or contact your healthcare provider.