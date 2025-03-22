Collector Car Corner/ Cars We Remember; One special owner and his 1968 Chevy Nova

By Greg Zyla —

Q: Hi Greg, I last connected with you in the summer of 2014 via LinkedIn, and I still enjoy reading your column in the Lancaster Newspaper (LNP Lancaster Newspaper). Your stories, facts, observations, and memories stimulate many of my own.

Although I grew up in the shadow of York US 30 drag strip, unfortunately, I never made it to the track. However, I’ve always been aware of its legendary reputation, and I’m a fan of muscle cars.

My best friend, John, was eight years older than me. He served in Viet Nam and when he came back home, around 1972, he purchased a 1968 Nova SS. (Photo attached of the Nova when John owned it, with a blue volunteer firefighter’s light on top.)

About 1976, when I was 19, I bought the Nova from him, threw an Earl Scheib $99 white paint job on it, disposed of the original seats, and replaced them with a pair of high-back buckets that I found in a junkyard. I know, CRAZY, but hey, I was young! I enjoyed the car for about a year or two until I wanted something else.



Rather than trade it, I sold the car back to John because he still liked it and wanted it back. John drove the Nova for a few years, then parked it. The Nova sat untouched for about 35-40 years and rusted to pieces.

John’s dream was always to restore the Nova. Around 2019, he retired and decided to finally take on the project of bringing the Nova back to life.

He was in the Pennsylvania Army National Guard for nearly his entire life and knew a guy in his unit who had a small body shop in the New Oxford, Pa, area, who agreed to help John take on the project.

John made the 1-hour drive from his home in New Cumberland to New Oxford most weekends for nearly three years to do as much of the restoration work as he could, himself.

Another friend of the body shop owner completely rebuilt the 350 motor and modified it into a 383 Stroker. The factory manual transmission was replaced by a 4-speed Corvette transmission.

Rather than stick with the factory blue and my $99 white paint job, John selected a beautiful blue/ gray color for the revived car and had the seats newly recovered in a medium blue. Yes, it included the high-back seats I installed years earlier.

About the time John finally finished the car, he developed cancer. He only got to take his dream car to a few car shows. One of those shows was an event that I organized to benefit the Ukrainian people after the Russian invasion.



I called the show “Cruisin’ for Ukraine.” The show was held in April 2022 and raised over $6,000. In John’s honor, I used “his” Nova as the image for the dash plaques for the event. This was one of the last car shows John attended before he passed away on Dec. 31, 2022.

John was married to my stepmother, Sue. I was pretty upset at losing my best friend. He was my best man when I got married in 1978. I asked Sue if I could buy the car back, and she agreed. A few months later, I sold my Street Rod pickup and bought the Nova (again).

In the past 53 years, the car has only had two owners: John in 1972, me in 1976, John again in 1978, and me in 2023. The only things I changed since acquiring the car were to replace the solid chrome wheels with “Cragar-style” American Racing wheels and have the car completely rewired, the only thing John didn’t do when restoring the Nova.

Although I love muscle cars and have certainly had my share over the years, including a 1970 Plymouth Satellite, 1974 AMC Javelin, a 1973 Plymouth ‘Cuda, and a 1946 Dodge pickup with a 350 ci motor, the ’68 Nova SS will be with me to the end.



Note: Question, the gas cap is located behind the flip-down license plate on the bumper. I’ve always had a problem when I fill it with gas. Even when I’m careful, I always end up having gas splash out onto the ground. Do you have any suggestions on how to avoid this, other than patience? Thanks, Greg! Bob Rudy, Willow Street, Pa.

A: Bob thanks so much for your excellent letter and the wonderful things you have done in memory of your best friend, John, and to assist Ukraine in its time of need. It is amazing how one car you now own has such a historic story tied to it, and all this happening with just two owners.

Let’s start here with the history lesson, as the 1968 Chevy Nova marked a significant redesign, introducing an aerodynamic, semi-fastback design that gave the car a sportier look. Built on a 111-inch wheelbase, which was just one inch longer than the 1966 Chevy II Nova, it was a bit shorter than the Chevelle yet retained its compact allure and audience.

Most significant was the fact that the new1968 Nova was available only as a two- or four-door sedan, with the wagon, convertible, and hardtop coupe models discontinued. This model year also saw the introduction of more powerful engine options, including the 396-V8, which made it a favorite among muscle car enthusiasts. Several of my friends had them, and they were popular muscle car cruisers.

We must give credit to the Chevy II as well, or this history lesson on the Nova would be incomplete. The Chevy II first appeared in 1962, now as a “more direct” answer to the Ford Falcon. It was designed as a simple, economical compact car, with the Nova serving as the top trim level. The Chevy II nameplate was dropped after 1968, with Nova becoming the standalone name for the model starting in 1969.

Many auto enthusiasts think the 1960 Corvair was built to battle the Falcon, which is true in a way. However, the Corvair is clearly a unique Chevrolet effort, as the 1960 Chevy Corvair was initially introduced as Chevrolet’s answer to the Ford Falcon. However, the Corvair’s unconventional engineering and design made it more of a niche vehicle, and it struggled to compete directly with the Falcon’s practicality and affordability.

Recognizing this, Chevrolet introduced the 1962 Chevy II as the conventional compact car to better compete with the Falcon. The Chevy II featured a front-engine, rear-wheel-drive layout, and a more traditional design, which appealed to a broader audience. It quickly became a strong competitor to the compact Falcon and sold very well.

So, to bottom line the Corvair versus Falcon situation, and while it is agreed the Corvair was Chevrolet’s initial attempt to rival the Falcon, Chevy pretty much over-engineered itself with the Corvair and to this day, I feel the purchase of any year Corvair is a good and economically superior way to enter the fabulous collector car hobby if working on a budget. Thus, the Chevy II ultimately became the more direct competitor to Ford’s big success, the Falcon.

The 1966 Chevy II SS with the L79 option was a standout in Chevrolet’s lineup, marking its entry into the muscle car world. The L79 option featured a 327-cubic-inch V8 engine producing an impressive 350 horsepower. This engine was equipped with a high-performance camshaft, forged high-compression pistons, high-flow cylinder heads, and a Holley four-barrel carburetor. It delivered a thrilling driving experience, capable of 14-second quarter-mile times in showroom trim.

The 1966 Chevy II SS was part of a second-generation redesign, featuring unique features like bucket seats, wider rocker panels, and an aluminum rear deck cover. The L79 engine option was only available with a manual transmission, emphasizing its performance-oriented nature.

As for best-selling years, the Chevy II/ Nova enjoyed strong sales throughout the 1960s and early 1970s, particularly during the muscle car era when its performance-oriented models gained popularity. Its affordability, versatility, and performance options made it a standout in Chevrolet’s lineup.

The last Chevy Nova was produced in 1979. After that, the Nova nameplate disappeared until 1985, when it returned as a subcompact car in collaboration with Toyota. The 1979 Nova marked the end of the fifth generation, which was built on the X-body platform and offered a range of engine options, including V6 and V8 configurations.

That will do it for this week, and thanks Bob for your outstanding letter. As for that gas cap position and drips, yes, patience is still necessary.

