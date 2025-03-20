Letter: Easter to drive up egg prices?

Dear Editor,

President Trump’s Secretary Brooke Rollins told reporters at the White House Tuesday morning that average egg prices have dropped about $1.85 per dozen in recent weeks after the Trump administration announced plans to reduce egg prices.

Prices had shot up due to mass culling of chicken flocks during the waning months of the Biden administration to fight an outbreak of avian flu that Democrats have been trying to blame on President Trump.

The Trump Department of Justice was investigating major egg producers over the steep rise.

Rollins noted that with Easter approaching, egg prices will probably edge up as demand rises.

Sincerely,

Jim Outman

Owego, N.Y.