‘Gypsy’ opens March 28 at Ti-Ahwaga Players

Beginning March 28, and running through April 13, the Ti-Ahwaga Community Players in Owego, N.Y. will present the musical fable “Gypsy,” considered by many to be the greatest musical in the American theater canon. Gypsy features music by Jules Styne, lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, and a book by Arthur Laurents.

“Gypsy” is the story of an overzealous stage mother fighting for her daughters’ success while secretly yearning for her own, not realizing her ambitions will eventually create Gypsy Rose Lee, the most famous burlesque performer to ever grace the stage. Set at a time when vaudeville was dying and burlesque was born, the show explores the highs and lows of family, fame, and show business.

The production is directed by Zach Curtis, former Artistic Director at Chenango River Theater. Curtis also directed last year’s award-winning production of The Elephant Man at Ti-Ahwaga. The show features a 12-piece orchestra led by Music Director Chris VanDerwerker (Sunday in the Park With George), and is choreographed by Nicole Purtell (Groundhog Day, Cabaret).

Playing Rose, a role often called the King Lear of musical theatre, is Andréa Gregori. Sarah Wallikas makes her Ti-Ahwaga debut as Louise, who goes on to become the infamous Gypsy Rose Lee. The rest of the cast includes Rick Kumpon (Herbie), Claire Gratto (June), Ethan Maher (Tulsa), and an ensemble featuring Isabella Delgado, Stephanie Espada, Willow Fedoris, Mary Hill, Kerry Kane, Nick Merrell, Conor Morrison, Jenn Perkins, H. Scot Saggiomo, Sammie Watts, and Estella Webb. Making her theatrical debut is Rose’s beloved dog Chowsie as Zoey.

The show will feature costume, lighting, and scenic design from Julia Adams, Laura Kensley, and Zach Curtis, respectively. “Gypsy” is stage-managed by Emily Canavan.

Running from March 28-April 13, tickets are $28-$33 for all performances. The recommended way to buy tickets is online at https://tiahwaga.com.

Performances are on Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and on Sunday at 2 p.m. at the theater, located at 42 Delphine St. in Owego.