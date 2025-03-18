Letter: Langworthy Parrots the Republican Agenda

Congressman Nicholas Langworthy likes to parrot Trump and MAGA talking points. One example is his statement about the GOP budget resolution, describing it as a first step towards “enacting President Trump’s agenda of providing tax relief for working families and small businesses, unleashing American energy, cutting wasteful spending, and securing our border.” In fact, the Budget Resolution which Langworthy voted for clearly states the Republican Congress priorities, which are not in support of 99% of Americans.

The Resolution favors giving the wealthy a 4.5 trillion-dollar tax cut. The money to make up the tax cut will come from hardworking American families, veterans, seniors, and those on Medicaid through arbitrary cuts to the Departments of Finance, Social Security, the Veterans Administration, Health and Human Services, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, National Parks, and the sale of American land that belongs to the American people.

The Office of Management and Budget is charged with finding $880 billion in cuts in this resolution. Bobby Kogan, the senior director of Federal Budget Policy at American Progress, and others believe it is impossible to achieve this amount in cuts without cutting Medicaid. Medicaid and the Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP) cover essential, lifesaving health care for nearly one in four Americans, including low-income individuals and families, pregnant women, seniors, and people with disabilities. Over time, virtually every segment of the population will be affected by these cuts either through the closure of safety-net hospitals or nursing homes or through the loss of jobs as these facilities and Medicaid programs close.

Also, the Republican resolution does not lower the deficit as Langworthy suggests; it, in fact, raises the deficit by $4 trillion. The Republican administration wants to do away with the debt ceiling. This essentially allows limitless spending on programs as they see fit. The resolution, for example, adds $350 billion on border and defense spending, and yet military contractors typically make a 20 percent profit on their work. Private prisons have already been expanding to house immigrants labeled as criminals. The $4.5 trillion in tax cuts for the wealthy over the next decade will also add to the deficit.

Langworthy explains the cost of funding the above priorities by cutting spending, but clearly the math doesn’t add up. Even with the proposed cuts to essential and discretionary programs, we do not make up the $4 trillion added to the debt ceiling. Trump claims his tariffs will take care of the math disconnect. Yet, most economists agree that tariffs will cause costs to rise, once again affecting the 99% of Americans who are working to improve their lives.

It is time for Congressman Langworthy to stand up for constituents and stop quoting the Republican project 2025 agenda that benefits billionaires and corporations. Start working with your district to stop these devastating policies. Stop the rhetoric and start acting on real solutions for working families and others who will be devastated should these policies be enacted.

Sincerely,

Dr. Marita Florini

Newark Valley, N.Y.