Ascension: A Student Skateboard Art Exhibition opens at TAC

The Tioga Arts Council (TAC), in partnership with Do Rad Things and Owego Free Academy (OFA), opened an exhibition featuring artwork by 150 students called Ascension: A Student Skateboard Art Exhibition last Friday. The exhibit will now be open on Wednesdays through March 29, from noon to 4 p.m. at TACs Gallery, located at 179 Front St. in Owego.

With generous funding from The Floyd Hooker Foundation, TAC received a grant to bring an internationally recognized artist, Mark Rivard, and his program, Do Rad Things, to Owego Free Academy in March 2025. Specifically, Rivard led seminars from Monday, March 3, through Thursday, March 6, with content that included a motivational speech, art as entrepreneurship, design sessions using the skateboard as “canvas,” and one-on-one instruction. The week culminated with the public exhibition, which opened on Friday, March 7, in downtown Owego.

Rivard’s approach is student-centered; participants use the skateboard deck as a cultural tool and actual canvas to create a work of art that tells their own story under his guidance. During the residency, participants will also discover the value that their creative vision can have as a profession and as a community asset.

Drawing upon the lessons gained through Rivard’s visit, TAC plans to match these efforts and spearhead an Artist as Entrepreneur curriculum to help artists of all ages gain the knowledge and tools needed to build a successful creative career, as well as facilitate a related Public Art Project—commemorating Rivard’s time in Owego. Over time, this program aims to be the first step towards developing a culture of art as a practical form of entrepreneurship and as an act of civic engagement in Owego, N.Y.