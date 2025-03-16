What’s Happening for the week of March 16, 2025

What’s Happening – send dated church, school, social, or non-profit event information (50 words or less) to The Owego Pennysaver, Attention: Wendy Post, 181-183 Front St., Owego, N.Y. 13827, or email wpost@owegopennysaver.com. Please send notices at least three weeks in advance of the event. Space available; your event will appear.

MARCH

Catholic Charities Tompkins/ Tioga Outreach Center is open Tuesday-Friday, from 9 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., and from 1 p.m. to 3:15 p.m.

Candor’s American Legion Unit 907 Auxiliary meets on the second Tuesday of each month at 6:30 p.m., 90 Spencer Rd., Candor.

Food Addicts in Recovery Anonymous offers a free Twelve Step recovery program for individuals struggling with food obsession, overeating, undereating, or bulimia. No dues. No fees. Everyone is welcome. The group meets every Sunday, from 6:30-8 p.m. at First Presbyterian Union Church, 111 Temple St., Owego. For more information, call (607) 239-7838 or visit foodaddicts.org.

Music Rhythm and Drum Class, every Thursday from 1 to 2:30 p.m., TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego.

Storytime Tuesdays and Thursdays, 10:30 a.m. at the Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Waverly Playgroup, every Tuesday, 9 to 11 a.m., Family Resource Center, 25 Tioga St., Waverly.

Nichols Playgroup, every Thursday, 9 to 11 a.m., Family Resource Center, 139 Roki Blvd., Nichols.

Spencer Playgroup, every Wednesday, 9:30 to 11:30 a.m., 57 E. Tioga St., Spencer.

Mahjong Mondays, 2-4 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Tech Help Tuesdays with Tina; by appointment only, Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin. Call (607) 625-3333 to reserve a spot.

Emerging Writers, second Wednesday of each month at 5:30 p.m., Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. Writers of all genres and levels of experience are invited to bring their work to read to the group.

American Legion Sunday Breakfast with Weekly Specials, running through May 11, 8-11:30 a.m. at 263 Front St., Owego. Regular menu is also available. Children aged five and under eat for free.

Owego Moose Breakfast, first Saturday of each month from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. at 3 Goodrich Rd., Owego. Open to the public.

ACT Free Community Dinner, every Thursday from 5-6 p.m. at the First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Takeout only.

Park Terrace Food Pantry, every Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., basement of the Park Terrace United Methodist Church, 30 Glann Rd., Apalachin.

Bread of Life Food Pantry, every Wednesday from 3 to 5:30 p.m. at 1 Water St., Candor. Open to Candor residents.

Trivia, 1st Wednesday of the month from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Owego Elks Lodge, 223 Front St., Owego. The cost is $5 per person. The first-place team receives a prize valued at $25. There will be light snacks to munch on, and refreshments are available for purchase.

Congregate Lunch served at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego, Monday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Cost is a suggested contribution of $5 for individuals aged 60 and older, and $7 for those under 60. Meals include entrée, side dishes, a beverage, and dessert. The salad bar is available on most days. Download the monthly menu at www.tiogaopp.org/nutrition.

Chair Yoga for Older Adults takes place every Wednesday morning from 10-11 a.m. at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. Call (607) 687-4120 for more information.

Chair Yoga for everyone, Thursdays at 1 p.m., Union Presbyterian Church Fellowship Hall, 200 E. Main St., Endicott. Call (607) 748-9651 for more information.

Zen Before Zzzzs, Tuesdays, 6 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Euchre, Thursdays, 2 to 4p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

The Alzheimer’s Association’s remote support group, third Tuesday of the month at 1:30 p.m. For more information, call Tioga Opportunities, Inc. at (607) 687-4120 ext. 315.

Stay Active and Independent for Life (SAIL) meets on Tuesday and Thursday from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. SAIL is a friendly and engaging fitness program tailored for adults aged 65 and older, focusing on improving strength, balance, and overall fitness. Registration is required by calling (607) 687-4120 or emailing aging@tiogaopp.org.

Project Neighbor Food Pantry is open on the third Saturday of the month from 11 a.m. to noon, every Tuesday and Thursday from 3-4 p.m., and every Wednesday from 6-7 p.m. at 78 Whig St., Newark Valley.

Berkshire Free Library Board of Trustees Monthly Meeting, 2nd Tuesday of the month at 11 a.m., 12519 Rt. 38, Berkshire. For further information, call (607) 657-4418.

Spalding Memorial Library Board Meeting, fourth Wednesday of each month at 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa. Meetings are open to the public. Call ahead if you are interested in attending. You can reach them at (570) 888-7117 or email smlibrary724@gmail.com.

Threads Group meets every Tuesday from 6-8 p.m. at Spalding Memorial Library, 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa. This is a group open to individuals of all ages interested in exploring knitting, crocheting, and other crafts. Participants usually bring their own projects to work on and share. For more information, please call (570) 888-7117.

Free Blood Pressure and Glucose Screenings with TOI’s Family Health Clinic, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., third Monday of each month at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. You do not need insurance to participate. No appointment is necessary. For more information, call TOI at (607) 687-4120 or email aging@tiogaopp.org.

Groove to the Music Rhythm and Drum Class with Mary Colvin Karpel meets every Thursday from 1-2:30 p.m. at TOI’s Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. Offering a therapeutic experience that benefits both the mind and body by improving memory and concentration while relieving stress and anxiety. All materials provided. Registration is required by calling (607) 687-4120 or emailing aging@tiogaopp.org.

The Tioga County Soil and Water Conservation District Board of Directors will meet monthly at the Tioga County SWCD office. Meetings are scheduled for the third Wednesday of every month beginning at 9 a.m. If you have any questions regarding these meetings, please feel free to contact the office at (607) 687-3553 or by email at walshw@tiogacountyny.gov .If you are interested in attending a meeting, please contact Wendy Walsh (walshw@tiogacountyny.gov) for more information.

Berkshire senior citizens over 50 years old who are residents of Berkshire, Richford, and Newark Valley are invited to a meeting held on the second Thursday of each month at noon for a dish-to-pass lunch, followed by a business meeting and seven games of Bingo at the Berkshire Fire Station, 12515 NY-38 in Berkshire. The time switches to 6 p.m., April through September.

FEBRUARY 5 to MARCH 26

8-Week Workshop Parenting Class, every Wednesday from 5:30-7:30 p.m., Neighborhood Depot, 146 Central Ave., Owego. Childcare stipends and travel reimbursements are available. Email Jes9@cornell.edu to register.

MARCH 15 and 16

Candor High School Presents: Nice Work If You Can Get It, Saturday at 7 p.m., Sunday at 2 p.m., Candor High School Auditorium, 1 Academy St., Candor. There is a $7 General Admission, and tickets can be purchased at the door or online at candormusical.ludus.com.

MARCH 17

Social Gaming Club, 5-7 p.m., Spalding Memorial Library, 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa. This club includes tabletop and computer games for ages 10 and up! Call (570) 888-7117 with any questions.

Spencer Library Board Meeting, 6 p.m., 41 N. Main St., Spencer.

St. Patrick’s Day Luncheon, 11:30 a.m. at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. Menu includes ham and cabbage, boiled potatoes, dessert, and a beverage. Seats are limited. Reservations are required by calling (607) 687-4120 or emailing aging@tiogaopp.org.

MARCH 19

Doug’s Fish Fry, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Valu Home Center and Owego Pharmacy Plaza, Route 17C, Owego. Hosted by the Owego Lions.

Tioga County Planning Board meeting, 7 p.m., Tioga County Health and Human Services Building, Room 2139, 1062 State Route 38, Owego. Direct any questions to Elaine Jardine, Tioga County Planning Director, at (607) 687-8257 or via email at jardinee@tiogacountyny.gov.

MARCH 20

Just Say Yes to Fruits and Vegetables with Food Bank of the Southern Tier, 10-11 a.m. at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. Enjoy a nutrition lesson and cooking demonstration with free recipes and samples. Participants receive a free kitchen tool. Call (607) 687-4120 or email aging@tiogaopp.org to reserve your seat.

Afternoon Book Club – Presumed Innocent by Scott Turow, 1 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Tioga County 2nd Legislative Workshop, 10 a.m., Tioga County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

Community Services Board meeting, 9:30 a.m. at the Health and Human Services Building, 1062 State Rt. 38, Owego.

Beginner Line dancing with JD Line Dancing, 6:30 p.m., Newark Valley Community Connection, 32 S. Main St., Newark Valley.

Poetry Out Loud, 10:30-11:30 a.m., Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. Registration is encouraged by calling (607) 687-4120 or email to aging@tiogaopp.org to reserve your seat.

MARCH 21

Game Night, 5-8 p.m., North Waverly Chapel, 40 State Route 34, Waverly. Bring your favorite snack, game, and your friends, family, and neighbors. Visit www.northwaverlychapel.org, email to office@northwaverlychapel.org, or call (607) 656-9342 for more information.

Spencer Senior Social Hour, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Inspire S-VE Community and Fitness Center, 57 E. Tioga St., Spencer. The menu includes Fish Almondine with wild rice, vegetables, dessert, and a beverage. Enjoy a delicious meal and friendly conversation. Suggested contribution for ages 60 and over is $5, under 60 is $7. Reservations are required. To reserve your seat, please call (607) 687-4120 or email aging@tiogaopp.org.

BINGO for Older Adults, 1-2 p.m. at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. Call (607) 687-4120 for more information.

MARCH 22

Dog Man Meets Nola, 11 a.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

The annual meeting of the Broadway Cemetery Association will be held at 1 p.m. at Robinson’s on Day Hollow Road.

Free Movie Night: Top Gun Maverick, 6 p.m., Newark Valley Community Connection, 32 S. Main St., Newark Valley. Popcorn, pizza, and candy will be available for purchase.

MARCH 22 and 23

Tholhill Farm Maple Weekend, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 493 Catatonk Hill Rd., Candor.

MARCH 24

Ahwaga Canoe and Kayak Club meeting and program: How to Read the Water, 7 p.m., Central United Methodist Church, Endicott. Get tips on how to avoid obstacles and choose the safest routes when paddling on a river. Free and open to all.

MARCH 24 to MARCH 29

Firehouse Subs will be at the Newark Valley Fire Station, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Route 38, Newark Valley.

MARCH 27

TOI’s Family Health Satellite Clinic, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Apalachin United Methodist Church, 303 Pennsylvania Ave., Apalachin. Get compassionate, affordable, and confidential acute and reproductive healthcare. Call (607) 687-5333 for more information or to make an appointment. Walk-ins are welcome.

NY Connects Office Hours with Tioga Opportunities, Inc., 10 a.m. to noon at the Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin. See how NY Connects can help you. For more information, call (607) 687-4120 or email aging@tiogaopp.org.

MARCH 28

Waverly Senior Social Hour on Friday, 12:30 p.m. at the Waverly Community

Methodist Church, 158 Chemung St., Waverly. The menu includes Tuna Noodle Casserole, Vegetable, Beverage, and Dessert. Enjoy a delicious meal, great company, and a fun game of Bingo. Suggested contribution for ages 60 and over is $5, under 60 is $7. Reservations are required by calling (607) 687- 4120 or emailing aging@tiogaopp.org to reserve your seat.

MARCH 29

All you-can Eat Pancake Breakfast, 8 to 11 a.m., Berkshire Fire Station, Route 38, Berkshire. The cost is $10 for adults and $5 for ages five to 12.

The Tioga/Nichols Area Lions Club Book Sale and Soup Lunch, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Bag Sale at 12:30 p.m., Nichols Methodist Church, Nichols. The proceeds will be used for the community fund.

Pot of Gold Candor 4th of July Fundraiser, 5 to 8 p.m., $40 per ticket (only 200 tickets sold) drawing at 6:30 p.m., Candor American Legion, 90 Spencer Rd., Candor. Soup and Sandwiches provided, raffles, cash bar. Call Pat for tickets at (607) 262-0217.

MARCH 29 and MARCH 30

Tholhill Farm Maple Weekend, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 493 Catatonk Hill Rd., Candor.

MARCH 30

Sterling Silver Jewelry Making Workshop, Newark Valley Community Connection, 32 S. Main St., Newark Valley. Registration is $35. You can register and learn more at newarkvalleycc.com.

MARCH 31

Newark Valley Central School District Board of Education Meeting, 5:30 p.m., District Office, 68 Wilson Creek Rd., Newark Valley.

APRIL 3

Beginner Line dancing with JD Line Dancing, 6:30 p.m., Newark Valley Community Connection, 32 S. Main St., Newark Valley.

APRIL 5

Trivia Night Fundraiser to benefit One Great Hour of Sharing, 5-7 p.m., doors open at 4 p.m., Union Presbyterian Church Fellowship Hall, 200 E. Main St., Endicott. Teams of any size are welcome. The cost is $10 per person. A silent auction, prizes, and light refreshments are available. Hosted by Engaged Entertainment and UPC.

Craft Show, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Newark Valley Community Connection, 32 S. Main St., Newark Valley. Event includes a Build-a-Bunny and Friendship Bracelet Stations for Kids (fees apply), lunch, and a chocolate tasting station (small donation requested).

Big Flats Coin Club Show, 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., American Legion Post 45, S. Olcott Rd., Big Flats. For more information, call (607) 535-7477.

APRIL 12

AES Craft Fair, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Apalachin Elementary School, 405 Pennsylvania Ave., Apalachin. Enter through the front of the building. Over 40 vendors. There will be a bake sale during the event and refreshments to sip while you shop. If you are interested in being a vendor, email to aesparentgroup405@gmail.com.

APRIL 13

Create a Glass Mosaic Photo Frame led by Jablon Studio, 2 p.m., Newark Valley Community Connection, 32 S. Main St., Newark Valley.

APRIL 14

Newark Valley Central School District Board of Education Meeting, 5:30 p.m., District Office, 68 Wilson Creek Rd., Newark Valley.

Monday Lunch, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Newark Valley Community Connection, 32 S. Main St., Newark Valley.

APRIL 21

Spencer Library Board Meeting, 6 p.m., 41 N. Main St., Spencer.

MAY 6

Newark Valley Central School District Public Hearing and Board of Education Meeting, 5:30 p.m., District Office, 68 Wilson Creek Rd., Newark Valley.

MAY 8 to 10

North Orwell Pa. Sportsman Show, Community Hall, 34142 Pa. Rt. 187 North Orwell Pa. For more information, call Bruce at (607) 426-6276.

MAY 19

Spencer Library Board Meeting, 6 p.m., 41 N. Main St., Spencer.

MAY 27

Newark Valley Central School District Board of Education Meeting, 5:30 p.m., District Office, 68 Wilson Creek Rd., Newark Valley.

JUNE 16

Newark Valley Central School District Board of Education Meeting, 5:30 p.m., District Office, 68 Wilson Creek Rd., Newark Valley.