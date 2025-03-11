Manicotti Dinner set for Friday, March 14, at the Owego Elks Lodge

The Owego Elks Lodge #1039 invites the community to its monthly meal on Friday, March 14, from 5 to 6 p.m. The lodge is located at 223 Front St. in Owego.

The menu includes home-made manicotti crepes filled with a rich ricotta filling, topped with a meatless tomato sauce, a garden salad with bread, and a homemade Halfmoon cookie for dessert.

The meal is $12 per person. Meals are available for dine-in or takeout starting at 5 p.m. Reservations for meals are suggested to ensure there are enough portions.

Reservations can be made by calling (607) 687-1039. Net proceeds will benefit the Lodge Building Fund.