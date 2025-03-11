Tioga County Sportsmen’s Association to host S.C.O.P.E. President on March 13

The Tioga County Sportsmen’s Association invites the public to the club, located at 1141 Carmichael Rd. in Owego for a presentation by John Elwood, President of S.C.O.P.E. The presentation will begin at 7 p.m.

The presentation by Elwood will be informative and will talk about S.C.O.P.E.’s efforts on behalf of the 2nd Amendment in New York State. The organization will also stir up interest in forming a Tioga County S.C.O.P.E. Chapter.

All are welcome to attend.