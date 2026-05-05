Letter: The Apalachin Library and May 19 voting

Dear Editor,

As voters in the Owego Apalachin Central School District consider the May 19 ballot, it is important to highlight a key point about the public library’s funding proposition. The Apalachin Library’s budget is, and always has been, completely separate from the school district’s budget.

Under Education Law 259, public libraries in New York State may place a funding proposition on the ballot during the annual school district vote. This process allows residents to consider public library funding at the same time and location as the school election, providing both convenience and efficiency. The school district’s involvement is solely administrative.

The Apalachin Library is one of our community’s most active and accessible public resources. In 2025, library visits reached over 21,000. We also offered 425 free programs, which welcomed more than 5,200 attendees of all ages. These programs, along with daily services such as technology access, early literacy support, and community gathering space, depend on stable, predictable funding.

This year’s proposition reflects a modest 2.8% increase, an adjustment that helps ensure the library can continue meeting the needs of a growing community.

Ultimately, this vote gives residents the power to decide whether they want to provide dedicated, voter-approved support for a resource that serves thousands of their neighbors every year. The library belongs to the community, and this proposition allows the community to shape its future.

Sincerely,

Tracy Savard

Library Director