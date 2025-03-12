Kyle Wipert Announces Intent to Run for Town of Owego Council Member

Kyle Wipert recently announced his candidacy for Owego Town Council Member. Wipert, his wife Kayla, and their two children moved to Owego in December 2022.

After serving 13 years in the U.S. Air Force, Wipert transitioned to a Program Manager role for a Department of Defense contractor and is completing his MBA at Syracuse University. He aims to leverage his education, passion, and leadership experience to address key community issues.

“My journey has always involved service, first to my country and now to the community that welcomed us with open arms,” Wipert shared.

As a veteran, he brings a unique perspective on resilience and dedication, qualities he believes are essential for effective community leadership.

With a robust background in program management, logistics, and strategic planning, Wipert is poised to invigorate Owego’s economy.

He explains, “Owego has immense potential. Creating a business-friendly environment and supporting small businesses can stimulate economic growth and strengthen the foundation for future generations.”

His experience in negotiating contracts and optimizing business processes equips him to navigate the complexities of municipal economic development initiatives.

Recognizing that robust infrastructure is essential for any prosperous community, Wipert is dedicated to enhancing roads, bridges, and public facilities. His proficiency in logistics coordination and quality assurance enables him to manage these enhancements with both efficiency and effectiveness.

Additionally, his expertise in navigating government regulations and managing government contracts makes him an ideal candidate to address the evolving federal funding and regulatory landscape supporting many current town projects.

Wipert firmly believes in open dialogue and aims to bridge the gap between the town council and residents. Wipert stresses the importance of hearing from Owego residents and that “the Town Council should, in return, provide clear and timely communication of the status of large-scale projects, the process and progress of council decisions, and any challenges that arise as we work toward the community’s goals. This level of transparency is crucial to maintaining trust as stewards of the town funds.”

He envisions a community where residents feel heard, valued, informed, and involved in decision-making processes.

In a press release announcing his run, the campaign wrote, “In a time when strong, level-headed, and empathetic leadership is crucial, Kyle Wipert offers a blend of experience and heart. He’s not just asking for your support, he’s asking for your partnership in shaping the future of Owego.”