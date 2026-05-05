Newark Valley National Honor Society to host CarNival on May 9

The Newark Valley National Honor Society is hosting its first ever CarNival on May 9, at the Newark Valley High School from noon to 4 p.m. This community event, combining a car show and carnival, will raise money for community members/families in need.

There will be cars, inflatable games, carnival games, prizes, a DJ, 50/50 raffle, basket raffles, a 3-on-3 basketball tournament, vendors, Lambert’s Snack Shack, TCHill’s Smokin’ BBQ, Mega Moo’s Ice Cream, and much more.

Bring a non-perishable food item and be entered to win a $50 Wegman’s gift card. (One entry per food item.)

The event is sponsored by Edward Jones, Webb’s LLC, Visions FCU, Thriven, and Hatala Orthodontics.