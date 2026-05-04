It’s Almost Catfish Derby time!

[By JoAnn R. Walter]

The Joseph Kinney Memorial Waverly Sportsmen’s Club Catfish Derby will be held at Hickories Park in Owego, N.Y. on June 6 and 7 at Pavilion 2.

The Derby is named in honor of Joseph Kinney, Sr., a U.S. Army veteran who served in Vietnam from 1973-1976, and was also a Vietnam Veterans Association (VVA) Chapter 480 member. Fishing was a passion of Kinney’s, and he was a significant contributor in getting the Catfish Derby started. Kinney passed away in 2011 at the age of 58.

The Catfish Derby promotes sportsmanship and fun for adults, youth, and spectators, too, and has been a popular event in the community for 28 years.

Lee Spinner, President of VVA Chapter 480, noted, “We are handing off the event to the Waverly Sportsmen’s Club due to the Vietnam Vets getting older,” and further commented that the structure of the event will remain the same.

The entry fee is $25 per adult ages 13 and up. A monetary donation and/or a canned food item can be given as payment for youth participants age 12 and under.

Everyone must check in at “Derby Headquarters” prior to fishing.

Individuals can register on Saturday, June 6 from 7 a.m. to noon at Derby Headquarters, which will be set up at the Tioga County Shared Services Building (Parks and Recreation) located at 2354 State Rte. 434 in Owego.

Individuals can choose to pre-register by completing a registration form and then enclosing a check or money order made out to the Waverly Sportsmen’s Club, and mailing it to P.O. Box 245, Waverly, N.Y. 14892. If pre-registration is not received in time, you must register in person.

Catfish must be caught between 7 a.m. on Saturday and noon on Sunday from the Susquehanna River in Tioga County. Participants should refer to the official rules as distributed by organizers at Derby Headquarters.

Organizers note that participants should avoid fishing at Hiawatha Island so as not to disturb the Bald Eagle’s nest.

To preserve the integrity of the derby, the club reserves the right to polygraph any contestant. If you refuse to consent, you will forfeit a prize opportunity. Three contestants will be randomly picked from the top ten winners for a polygraph test.

The Grand Prize winner at this year’s derby will receive $3,000. The First Place winner will receive $1,000.

Returning again this year is an award given out to the adult participant who weighs in the smallest fish!

For the Youth Division, ages 12 and under, three cash prizes will be awarded. In addition, a “Kids Castoff” is planned on Sunday at 11 a.m. You must register in person. Trophies will be distributed.

Youth must catch fish themselves. If the Club has a doubt, they reserve the right to polygraph the child’s parents.

As has been done at past events, a raffle ticket will be included in each participant’s Derby Entry Packet. Several raffles, including a 50/50, and door prizes will be up for grabs. A chicken barbecue is also planned.

For more information, please contact the Waverly Sportsmen’s Club at waverlysc@yahoo.com, or Lee Spinner, (607) 215-1901.