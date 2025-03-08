Coughlin & Gerhart, LLP Announces Kopp as New Partner

Coughlin & Gerhart, LLP recently announced Nathan Kopp as the firm’s newest partner as of Jan. 1, 2025.

Kopp joined the firm after practicing for many years in Chicago, Illinois, and Salt Lake City, Utah. He grew up in the Ithaca area, attended Cornell University, and returned to the area with his family to raise his children as Ithacans.

His practice is focused on trusts, wills, and estate planning, business representation, commercial transactions, and real estate. He is a member of the New York State Bar Association, the Tompkins County Bar Association, and the Broome County Bar Association.

In a press release, the firm wrote, “He has practical experience across a broad range of practice areas, including significant civil litigation and trial experience, which enables him to manage his clients’ risk exposure while guiding them efficiently through transactions and legal issues.”

Kopp was listed in the category of Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch™ for Business Organizations (including LLCs and Partnerships) for 2025. He sits on the board of the Ithaca Voice and is very active in the Tompkins County community.

“We are thrilled to welcome Nate as a partner,” said Rachel Abbott, Managing Partner, Coughlin & Gerhart.

Abbott added, “Nate’s extensive legal experience in trusts, estates, business, and real estate, coupled with his impressive litigation background, makes him a tremendous asset to our clients and team. His recognition as one of Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch is a testament to his commitment to clients and excellent legal skill. We look forward to his continued contributions as we grow and serve our communities together.”