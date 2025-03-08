Athens Senior Citizen News

The Athens Senior Citizens Group met on Feb. 12 at the Fortune Buffet for Valentine’s luncheon with 28 members and three guests attending. Ted, the club’s President, said grace before the group enjoyed the meal and the company of the group.

They held a brief meeting after the meal. Ginny read the secretary and treasurer reports, which were approved. Guests included Carol Luther, Douglas Mapes, and Clarisa. Helen Lane Major and Walter Lane joined as new members.

February birthdays are Shirley Tice (2), Larry Raymond (3), Ted Benjamin (7), Inga Wells (11), Burt Cole (17), Helen Major Lane (17), and Ruth Cleveland (24).

On March 12, at noon, the club will hold its St. Patrick’s luncheon at the Athens Wesleyan Church. Bring a dish to pass, your own table service, and drink. Coffee will be provided.

Ted said the closing prayer, thinking of the members who could not join them, and a special prayer for Gerry Leahy as he sits with us, missing his son-in-law’s funeral in Massachusetts.