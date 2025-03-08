Exciting Family Adventure Awaits at Lions Camp Badger!

Get ready for an unforgettable family getaway! Lions Camp Badger in Spencer invites families to experience the joy of camping while enjoying specialized programs designed for individuals with disabilities. This summer, from July 20-22, you and your loved ones can embark on a three-day, two-night adventure at this Family Camp!

Imagine a cozy private cabin just for your family, where you can create lasting memories together. Whether you choose to engage in fun-filled activities with your kids or take a well-deserved break with our respite options, the choice is yours! Dedicated counselors are there to ensure a safe and enjoyable experience for children and adults with disabilities, as well as their siblings.

The excitement is endless at Lions Camp Badger! Dive into swimming, fishing, and boating, or explore the great outdoors with hiking and campfires. Unleash your creativity with arts and crafts, and immerse yourself in cultural activities and special events. While the kids are having a blast, parents and caregivers can unwind with chair massages, nature walks, painting, journaling, or simply relax in peace.

Accessibility is a priority at Lions Camp Badger, with many wheelchair-accessible cabins and golf cart rides available for those with mobility challenges. Plus, all meals and supplies are included!

Thanks to the generous support from the Tioga Youth Bureau, the cost is $250 for families. And for two Tioga County families, The Owego Rotary Club is offering a scholarship that covers 90% of this fee!

Family Camp at Lions Camp Badger is the perfect opportunity for parents who may not be ready to send their kids off to a regular camp session just yet. It’s a chance to bond as a family, connect with others facing similar challenges, and enjoy the support of trained staff. This is especially beneficial for single parents looking to make cherished memories with their children.

They welcome families of all shapes and sizes, including those with adult children with disabilities, as the programs cater to all ages and abilities.

Interested families can easily register for Family Camp and learn about other camp sessions at www.lionscb.org.

Tioga County residents seeking scholarship information can reach out to Pat at (607) 768-2386. Spots are limited, so act fast and embark on a remarkable journey with your family today!