Community Resource Fair held at The Neighborhood Depot

By Sebby S. Truesdail —

On Thursday, Feb. 20, Tioga County Rural Ministry was host to the community resource fair at the Neighborhood Depot, located at 146 Central Ave. in Owego.

The event included several vendors including Tioga County Rural Ministry, The Food Bank of the Southern Tier, Racker, the Salvation Army, Helio Health, Tioga County Public Health, the Department of Social Services of Tioga County, Cornell Cooperative Extension of Tioga County, Fidelis Care, Wellcare, the New York State Education Department Office of Special Education, Tioga Opportunities Inc., and Catholic Charities of Tompkins/ Tioga.

Agencies had informational materials and more, and were available to offer information to guests.

You can check out each agency on Facebook, or visit https://www.racker.org/neighborhood-depot/ to read what The Neighborhood Depot is about.