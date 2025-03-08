Coburn Library to host book sale

The Coburn Library, located on Main Street in Owego, N.Y., recently announced its two-day book sale. The event will take place on Friday, March 14, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Saturday, March 15, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the library.

It is a ‘freewill offering’ event, with the sale of gently used books in various genres and levels, from infants to adults. You may select as many titles as you wish and make a monetary offering.

Please remember to bring your own bags and/ or boxes.