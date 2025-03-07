Sayre Historical Society to hold Annual Meeting

The Sayre Historical Society will hold its Annual Meeting on Saturday, March 22, at Celebrations Black Diamond Café on South Elmer Avenue in Historic Downtown Sayre. The event will begin at 11 a.m.

Society President Mary Lou Palmer will review the statistics for the society for 2024. The well-attended programs presented by the society during the year brought visitors to the museum up to pre-COVID numbers.

This presentation will be followed by lunch that will consist of assorted meats, rolls, macaroni and cheese, salad, potato salad, condiments, lemonade, water, coffee, iced tea, and of course, Celebrations’ famous cookies for dessert.

The program to be presented after lunch will be Sayre Historical Society Visitors from the Past. This is the third year that the society has presented historic figures from Sayre’s past. This year, the presenters will once again wow the audience with their portrayals.

Mrs. Donald Guthrie, played by Elaine Pierson, tells her story and her place in the history of Sayre and the Robert Packer Hospital and Guthrie Clinic. She will be followed by Jim Lathrop, played by Aaron Dickson. Jim will tell the amazing story of his years on the Lehigh Valley Railroad and promises to keep the audience captivated with his tales.

The next visitor will be Peter “Pete” Cacchione, played by Mike Noone. Pete’s story, from growing up in Sayre to his move to New York City where he was the first Communist Party member elected to the City Council, is extremely interesting, and Mike does an excellent job making sure the audience understands how and why Pete chose the Communist Party.

To make reservations for this historic event, please call the Sayre Historical Society at (570) 882-8221 and leave a message or call Friendship Star Quilt Shop (570) 886-2296.

The cost for this event will be $15 per person. Reservation deadline: March 14, 2025.