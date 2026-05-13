Readers’ Column for the week of May 10, 2026

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Are you ready to send your 18 to 25 year old sons to war? Trump just made Selective Service sign-up automatic. A drastic policy change, meaning the DRAFT is one HUGE step closer. Trump also just pulled 5,000 U.S. troops from our base in Germany! And he also did this in June 2020 directly after he got off the phone with Putin. Trump will do anything for Putin, like making America weaker by firing our top-notch generals, dismantling crucial security programs, and using up our ammunition. And Langworthy hasn’t stopped him. Wake up!

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Your birth control is in danger. Trump, Langworthy, and the Republican Congress are maneuvering to take it away. They want you to count days instead and pray that you’re covered. How many children do you really want? Ten, twelve, twenty? Kick them out of your private ways. Vote them out.

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“The Nazi Mind: Twelve Warnings from History,” by historian Laurence Rees, indicates Donald Trump. Warnings: insisting the leader is a “hero,” embracing violence, and demanding complicity. In other words, making sure you get in line by threatening jail, violent ICE raids, stealing your money and data, removing health insurance, food, and mobility. Also listed: suppression of Free Speech and Press, purging opponents, pushing racism, extinguishing the rule of law, controlling judges. Remember the South Carolina judge’s house that burned down after ruling against Trump? We fought WWII against Nazism. Don’t be fooled. Your country and family’s future depend on you.

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That’s a good catch, Mama Gump! The Southern Poverty Law Center might just be Democrats! How many years did it take you to figure that one out?

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I enjoy this column if for nothing else than its entertainment value. Last week’s entry that Democrats want to repeal the Bill of Rights and virtually all other divisions of government was most humorous since this supposition is a complete falsehood. Let’s give Democrats the credit they deserve: Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid, the Affordable Care Act, civil rights legislation, Food Stamps, CHIP/Science, unemployment insurance, Overtime pay, School lunches, rural electrification, and on and on. Republicans want to reduce or get rid of all these programs and others.

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I have never seen so many major franchises shut down or overembellish their prices since Dumbo Donald took office! How about ga$$$$!

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To the complainers about our President: Stop whining – he’s correct in keeping the pressure on Iran; they have been bullies for TOO MANY years! Rid New York of Hochul, Schumer, and all the other whiny Democrats, and you’ll see a drop in prices across the board! Hooray, Mama Gump! Hooray Studebaker!

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Hakeem Jeffries or Schumer could not tell the truth without straining a ligament.

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The sun and the wind do not need the Strait of Hormuz.

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Our founding fathers went to great lengths to ensure that we were a republic, not a democracy. In fact, the word democracy does not appear in the Declaration of Independence, the Constitution, or any other of our founding documents. — Mama Gump

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Democrats will gladly trade your life for a vote from an illegal alien. — Mama Gump