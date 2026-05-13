Tioga Ag Society Farm Market set to open June 6

[By Wendy Post]

It has been quite some time in the making, but the opening date for the farmers market located at the Tioga County Fairgrounds in Owego is nearing, with an anticipated date set for June 6. The market will run every Saturday, except for June 13 and Aug. 15 (the week of the Tioga County Fair), from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., and will be set up on the south end of the cattle barns.

Eric Johnson, Tioga County Fair Board president, has been working with Sandy Kwiatkowski to bring the market to fruition. Following a village board meeting on Monday, the group received the green light to move forward.

Johnson explained that the market does not replace the Farmer’s Market taking place at the Nazarene Church lot; it simply offers another option, which takes place on Saturdays.

The market is open to anyone offering farm products and crafts. For the first season, which launches on June 6, spots are being offered free of charge.

“They just need to bring a table and their product,” said Johnson, who noted that in the event of rain, they will move things over to the 4-H barn nearby.

“This is a rain or shine market,” said Johnson.

To establish the market, the agricultural society needed permission from the village board, with zoning proving to be a hold-up. Because this area is zoned residential, the village board needed to approve an Ag Overlay, allowing for rezoning for the market’s use.

“We wanted to keep a market within the village limits,” said Johnson.

Although the market is in its early stages and can’t accept SNAP at this time, the group plans to apply for the required certification. In the meantime, folks can browse and pay as they go.

Now, they just need the vendors.

“If you are a quilter or baker, you are welcome,” Johnson added.

To learn more, call the fairgrounds at (607) 223-2023 and be sure to leave a message; they will return your call. You can also email tiogacofairny@gmail.com, attention Sandy Kwiatkowski, with your questions.