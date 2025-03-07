New York State Department of Health launches global health update report website to inform the public of emerging disease outbreaks

The New York State Department of Health has launched a new weekly report summarizing select ongoing and emerging infectious disease outbreaks of public interest. The Global Health Update Report includes preliminary and up-to-date data for these events for public health professionals and the public.

“Protecting public health includes ensuring communities and public health professionals have access to timely, high-quality data and information regarding emerging infectious diseases,” State Health Commissioner Dr. James McDonald said.

The commissioner stated, “Public health data is vital to helping states and localities understand the burden and impact of emerging infections so we can make informed decisions about prevention strategies.”

The commissioner added, “The State Department of Health’s Global Health Update Report will be a vital resource, allowing us to continue to track public health trends so we can prepare and respond to future emergencies.”

The report will be updated every Friday and will include information on infectious disease trends and outbreaks occurring across the globe with the potential to pose a health risk to New Yorkers.

The report aggregates and summarizes data and information from public sources to deliver preliminary information. Because the information in the report is a summary of data from outside sources, the completeness and accuracy of the methodology used cannot be guaranteed.

The New York State Department of Health also collects a variety of public health data. These reports are available at https://health.ny.gov/statistics/.