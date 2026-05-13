Letter: What Happened to Patriotism?

I was only nine years old when World War Two began. What was once a family of ten suddenly became a family of seven. Aside from myself, I had four sisters and two parents who spoke extraordinarily little English.

I relied on my sisters to answer any questions that came to mind, such as: Why have my brothers been called to serve? Why do we need Air Raid Wardens? Why do we have to turn the lights off when the Air Raid Siren is sounding? Why do people paint the top part of their Auto Lights black? Why do we need black window shades? What does rationing mean?

Nine years old and old enough to see changes were taking place not just in our household but all over the United States. Nine years old and began to comprehend that an effort was on to support the War Effort.

Why is it that Americans cannot come to grips with the reality that when Adolph Hitler shouted, “Today Germany, tomorrow the World,” he was not speaking about a peaceful merger of countries in the world?

Well, today we have a situation where, after hearing “Death to America” for nearly 50 years, we have a president who took that threat seriously. Those of you who watched the news saw how threatening our adversary became.

Please do not allow the price of gasoline and groceries to determine the fate of this nation. Back up the President.

May God Bless America!

Sincerely,

Raymond Maratea

(Former Resident) Candor, N.Y.