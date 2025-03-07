Guthrie Chief Operating Officer recognized nationally

The Guthrie Clinic recently announced that Paul VerValin, FACHE, FACMPE, EVP/ Chief Operating Officer, The Guthrie Clinic, has been named to the Becker’s Hospital Review “Hospital and Health System COOs to Know” list for 2024.

Chief Operating Officers lead the charge in streamlining operations across hospitals and health systems, driven by a passion for improving patient outcomes and delivering measurable results.

In a press release announcing the recognition, a representative wrote, “Paul is a driving force behind the organization’s operational excellence and strategic growth.

“Under his leadership, Guthrie has achieved significant milestones, including the acquisition and integration of multiple hospital systems and national recognition for clinical outcomes and caregiver engagement.”

Becker spotlighted his focus on transparency, continuous improvement and staff engagement, leading to millions in cost savings, elevated care standards and enhanced operational performance.

The Becker’s Hospital Review editorial team developed this list using nominations and editorial research. This list honors COOs for their accomplishments and their devotion to shaping healthcare operations.

The Guthrie Clinic is a non-profit multi-specialty health system integrating clinical and hospital care along with research and education.

