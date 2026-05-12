Sacred Sites Open House set for May 17 at various locations

The New York Landmarks Conservancy is once again sponsoring a statewide Sacred Sites Open House on Sunday, May 17. This local event is hosted by the Sacred Sites Committee of The Preservation Association of the Southern Tier (PAST). This year marks the 14th anniversary of hosting this local event. It is free and open to the public.

Sacred Sites in Binghamton, Johnson City, Endicott, Endwell, Port Dickinson, and Hillcrest will welcome visitors at varied times from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. (Check the list at www.pastny.org for specific opening and closing times for each site.)

The theme this year is “Holding Community Memories.” There will be 26 participants.

“This is an opportunity to be a tourist in your own neighborhood and view the spectacular interiors of varied religious structures in our community,” stated Ron Borgna, chairperson of the Sacred Site Committee of PAST.

The sites are grouped in clusters along specific streets, neighborhoods, or downtown areas. This way, visitors can select groups of sites to visit that may be within walking distance of each other.

Sites will welcome visitors, offer tours, explain architecture and art, stained-glass windows, and tell the history of their building and congregation. Several sites also inform visitors about social and community activities that take place at the site outside of religious services.

For a list of participants and their times in this year’s Sacred Sites Open House on Sunday, May 17, visit the PAST website at www.pastny.org or obtain lists at most religious sites, local libraries, historical societies, community calendars, social media, and www.nylandmarks.org.

“PAST and the Sacred Sites Committee would like to invite everyone to this very important local event and ask for your support of this program by visiting these spectacular architectural structures located right in our neighborhoods,” added Borgna.