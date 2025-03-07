Red Cross Blood Drive set for Friday in Owego

On Friday, March 7, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Owego Free Academy students will be volunteering to assist a Red Cross Blood Drive being held at the school district’s board room, located at 1 Sheldon Guile Blvd. in Owego.

Give in March for a $10 Gift Card by email, and successful donations will get A1C testing. Visit rcblood.org/March to learn more. Donors will receive a t-shirt, too!

To sign up for the blood drive, visit redcross.org and use the keyword: OwegoFree, or call 1-800-RED-CROSS. Visit www.redcrossblood.org/donate-blood/how-to-donate/eligibility-requirements.html for eligibility requirements.